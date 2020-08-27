JKAP to seek early hearing of plea on Articles 370, 35A in SC

The J&K Apni Party will press for an early hearing in a petition challenging abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A in the Supreme Court. The party shall also strive for restoration of the statehood and domicile laws to J&K.

These announcements were made by the party after a two-day meeting of its senior leaders. The meeting was presided over by party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari.

A statement issued by JKAP said: “Besides pursuing important socio-political and economic targets highlighted in the party agenda, the JKAP president pledged to press for an early hearing in a petition challenging abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A before the Supreme Court.

“The meeting resolved to file an application before the Honb’le Supreme Court seeking the (early) listing of the petition filed by one of the JKAP leaders challenging abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

“This task was assigned to party senior leader Jagmohan Singh Raina, one of the first few petitioners who had approached the Supreme Court on the subject.”

On the issue of restoration of statehood, the meeting resolved that any further delay in its restoration by the government of India “will add to the already existing hopelessness and alienation among the people of J&K”.

The meeting, the statement said, resolved that it was incumbent upon the government of India to rise to the occasion and address the political aspirations of people, sooner the better.

The party leadership also resolved that it will further strengthen and speed up its efforts in pursuit of this goal.

On delimitation commission, the meeting decided that no “arbitrary” increase in assembly or parliamentary segments by the Delimitation Commission will be acceptable and the party will put forth its viewpoint based on suggestions and objections, if any, before the commission at an appropriate time.

The statement said it was resolved that “there should be no justification for further delay in elections in J&K which has no substitute in a democratic set up.”

The meeting resolved for an immediate restoration of 4G mobile internet services in J&K and solicited the personal intervention of the union home minister into the matter.

“It was resolved that the government of India should formulate a special package for the revival of tourism and allied industrial sectors including hotels, handicrafts, tour operators, houseboat and shikara owners which is critical to the revival of the distressed economy of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

The meeting resolved for a practicable mechanism including an economic package to support the growers and farmers “which is missing” in both agriculture and horticulture sectors in J&K.

Addressing the meeting, Bukhari, according to the statement, told the leaders that JKAP was launched “with a motive to put all its efforts to reduce the burden of miseries on a common man on the ground (and that) the bedrock of the party is based on realism and pragmatic politics.”

“The political conviction of JKAP is based on a realistic approach to deal with socio-economic and political issues faced by the people of J&K,” Bukhari said, while stressing “on not to compromise on the basic principles of the party in any circumstances.”

The statement said Bukhari told the party leaders that for the last over 70 years of J&K’s history, “the political discourse has witnessed commotion and politics of deceit wherein people were subjugated, browbeaten and exploited on one or the other pretexts,”

On unemployment, the meeting resolved that it will pursue formulation of a comprehensive job policy to address the mounting unemployment problem in J&K and ensure a dignified livelihood for the educated unemployed youth in government and private sectors.

“The meeting resolved to strive for the modern healthcare infrastructure in all government hospitals especially at district and sub district levels across Jammu and Kashmir in light of the requirements for battle against COVID-19.

“The party leaders stressed on establishing a separate CAT Bench at Srinagar and removal of SRO 202. The meeting resolved to continue its struggle for a separate bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal at Srinagar.

“The meeting resolved that it will continue to press for complete revocation of SRO 202 as the draconian provisions of this SRO are highly detrimental to the interest of employees and unemployed educated youth of J&K.

The meeting while discussing “rights of locals on geology and mining activities in J&K”, called for a comprehensive policy for quarrying and mining activities in J&K in view of the legal rights of locals on the natural resources.

The party leaders resolved to continuously pursue construction of concrete bunkers for people living near border areas across J&K who bear the brunt of border skirmishes, the statement said.

“It was resolved that the government of India (would be impressed to) order immediate completion of Jammu-Srinagar National highway project besides improving Mughal Road and other regional road connectivity links,” the statement added.

The meeting also urged the government for immediate relief and rehabilitation of flood hit families.