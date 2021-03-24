JKBOSE adopts CBSE pattern for Class 10 question papers

The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has adopted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern for setting question papers for students of class 10th for annual regular exams.

The new pattern of question papers will be introduced from the academic session 2020-21 in Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division and Ladakh Union Territory.

“In case of summer zone areas of Jammu division, the new pattern of question papers will be introduced from the academic session 2021-22,” reads a notification issued by the Director Academics JKBOSE, Farooq Ahmad Peer.

The notification further states that the scheme of assessment and examination practices has been revised by the Board and as per the new scheme only 20 percent marks (20 marks out of the total 100 marks) have been reserved for internal assessment.

“The students will be assessed in a diverse manner at different times to observe and examine a broad range of curriculum objectives,” the notice further reads. As per the changes made by the J&K Board, the theory paper will be of 80 marks while 20 marks will be kept for the internal assessment on the analogy of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The J&K Board has also modified the pattern and design of question papers while taking into consideration the parameters like analytical approach, critical thinking and objectivity.

“The new pattern will be applicable for the Annual (Regular) examination scheduled to be held in (October-November) 2021 in Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu division and Ladakh UT. While in summer zone areas of Jammu division it will be applicable for the exams held in February-March month of 2022,” the notification reads. Pertinently, the J&K Board has also revised the syllabus for the class 10th students in accordance with the changes made in the pattern of the question papers.

“The detailed revised scheme of assessment and model question papers and updated syllabi and courses of studies are available on the official website of JKBOSE: www.jkbose.ac.in,” the notification further reads. The Board has, however, decided that the examination of reappear and failure candidates shall continue to be held on the old pattern yet for only two subsequent examinations after the declaration of annual (regular) 2020 results of winter zone areas and annual (regular) 2021 results in summer zone areas of Jammu division.

“All the heads of institutions are informed to kindly direct the concerned teaching staff to check the guidelines of internal assessment for recording and reporting of individual learners throughout the session,” the notification reads. Pertinently, the J&K Board has already introduced CBSE pattern of question papers for the class 11th and 12th examination for the students. “After class 11th and 12th, we decided to adopt CBSE pattern of question paper for class 10th examination as well,” the Director Academics JKBOSE, Farooq Peer said.