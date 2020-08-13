JKBOSE moves proposal for syllabus relaxation

The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has submitted a proposal to the government on syllabus relaxation for 10th to 12th class annual examinations.

“We have submitted the proposal two days ago and we do expect approval in a few days,” a board official said.

Earlier, members of academic committee had put forth their recommendations for syllabus relaxation.

The JKBOSE has already issued a notification for submission of examination forms for 11-12 classes.

A top official said the committee has recommended 40 percent syllabus relaxation. “It has been proposed that students may be asked to attempt only 60 percent of the question paper,” the official said.

Earlier, the students had demanded relaxation citing incompletion of syllabus and closure of educational institutions amid ongoing pandemic.