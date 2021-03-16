JKP most efficient police force in the country: LG

“Jammu and Kashmir Police is the most efficient and trained police in the country. JKP has always remained at the fore-front for maintaining law and order and in times of crisis. The courage of our JKP personnel is an inspiration for all.” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made these remarks during the closing ceremony of Inter-Zone Sports Meet-2021 of JKP held at Gulshan Ground, Jammu.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor, DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGPs Arun Kumar Choudhary, Abdul Ghani Mir, Dr. S. D. Singh Jamwal and S.D Singh Jamwal; IGPs Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha and Danesh Rana, retired and serving police officials, besides sports enthusiasts in large numbers attended the closing ceremony.

The Lt Governor observed that the professionalism and commitment of JKP personnel stands out when it comes to law enforcement and anti-militancy operations.

“We are proud of our police personnel who are doing commendable job in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K, besides discharging their duties with determination and commitment during COVID-19”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor appreciated J&K Police for promoting sports and cultural activities in J&K by organizing many activities like Pedal for Peace, Cycling race, Jashn-e-Dal, Cricket tournaments and many more under Civic Action Programme.

He congratulated all 983 police personnel from all the zones who participated in 23 disciplines during the 4-day long sports meet.

Encouraging the youth to take up sports, the Lt Governor observed that sports is a metaphor of life. In sports, participation is important, winning or losing doesn’t matter. Never let yourself down with a defeat, as defeat is the first step towards victory, he added.

Such events provide a solid platform to channelize the energy of youth towards productive and constructive activities, besides recognizing their talent, the Lt Governor maintained.

“I believe that JKP will perform exceptionally well in the upcoming All India Police Games,” said the Lt Governor. He also made a special mention of JKP’s Dronacharya Awardee, Kuldeep Handoo.

Speaking on future challenges, the Lt Governor advised the police personnel to be future-ready. Besides conventional warfare, the police personnel have to tackle new challenges that can only be overcome by strengthening institutions and public relations, spreading awareness among the people about disinformation in the digital world, working on technological convergence and facing hybrid war-fare, said the Lt Governor.

“It is the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to make the police force ‘SMART’, which is Strict and Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive; Techno-savvy and Trained,” maintained the Lt Governor.

“Police are always there to serve people while facing traditional as well as modern challenges. Technology is changing rapidly. Adapt yourself with the changing times as new generation warfare needs an action oriented approach for its effective monitoring and quick response,” the Lt Governor asked the Police personnel.

The Lt Governor maintained that in coming years, policing needs to be done on a two-tier system as everyday life will be connected with the internet. Focus must be given on automation for speed and accuracy, he added. He also stressed on the need for effective investigation and conviction of criminals.

The Lt Governor further called for taking timely measures for the welfare of the police personnel and their family members.

Speaking on the ongoing “Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”, the Lt Governor urged the police personnel to play their important part in the celebrations of the national festival.

“Remember the martyrs of JKP who laid down their lives in the line of duty and pay homage to them. The stories of the valour of JKP personnel, their exemplary work, selfless service and human-side must reach to every individual,” observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor concluded his speech by declaring the Inter-Zone Sports Meet-2021 closed.

J&K Police ready to thwart evil designs: DGP

The DGP Dilbag Singh while speaking on the occasion thanked Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and R.R Bhatnagar, advisor to Hon’ble Lt. Governor, for gracing the event. He thanked the serving and retired police officers for attending the event and encouraging the participants.

He congratulated the participants/winners and said that despite a long break because of COVID-19 they performed exceptionally well.

The DGP informed that around one percent of Police Pariwar that is 983 police personnel of every police zone participated in the event. He congratulated the armed zone which emerged overall champions of the sports meet and recruit Constable Ranjeet Singh of IRP 14th Bn who was declared best athlete for winning 05 Gold, 03 Silver and 01 Bronze medal. The DGP also congratulated the IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh winner of Lawn Tennis in Singles and also in doubles alongwith SSP Liyaqat Ali. The DGP J&K said that personnel of JK Police besides its professional assignments are performing excellently in sports at national and international levels.

Singh said that because of its sacrifices and committed efforts, Jammu and Kashmir Police has emerged as one the best police forces of the country. He said that this trust worthy force has during the last over three decades faced huge challenges at different stages and emerged victorious each time. The work of this brave force has been always appreciated by the top leadership of the country, he said and added that JK police is among few police forces of the country that have been honoured with the presidential colours.

The DGP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha have time and again acknowledged the work and sacrifices of JK Police. He informed that a film dedicated to the sacrifices and work of JK police is proposed to be made in the near future.

The DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is ever ready to work for its people and added that during peak period of COVID-19 15 police personnel of JK Police attained martyrdom and thousands were affected while protecting the people. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith the other security forces is working day in and day out for bringing lasting peace of Jammu and Kashmir and added that in the process a number of JK Police personnel including 16 in last year attained martyrdom. Despite these challenges Jammu and Kashmir will continue to work with full commitment to ensure peace in J&K, the DGP added.