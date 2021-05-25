J&K's 37% deaths recorded in last 25 days

In a worrying trend, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 37 percent of its total Covid related fatalities in just the last 25 days.

On Tuesday, J&K reported 53 deaths attributed to Covid, with it the total number of patients who succumbed after testing positive for the viral respiratory illness stands at 3662.

As per the official figures, the death toll on April 30 was 2283 which has increased to 3662, thus a spike of 1379 deaths in a period of 25 days, which implies that 37 percent of deaths have taken place in this month out of the total since the outbreak of pandemic.

The figures point out the Jammu division is witnessing the majority

of fatalities due to Covid in the second wave in comparison to Kashmir, however the Kashmir division is recording higher number of daily cases.

According to figures, out of 3662 deaths attributed to Covid since the outbreak of the pandemic, Kashmir has recorded 1897 and Jammu division 1765.

Jammu district has reported the highest number of Covid related fatalities – 994 – followed by Srinagar where so far 745 Covid related deaths have been reported.

The doctors believe that the mutant virus is the main reason for the higher number of fatalities among the Covid positive patients.

As per the report of Advisory Committee for Covid-19 of J&K government, because of many mutant strains of the virus in addition to the wild strain, the disease COVID-19 2021 has some distinctive features which include: massive surge of cases due to increased infectivity, super-spreader phenomenon is shown by the fact that infection in one member in a family/office/establishment spreads to all and spares none.