J&K's caseload crosses 50,000

With 1,578 fresh COVID19 cases reported today, J&K cross the 50,000 mark.

According to health officials since the beginning of September there is a worrying trend of continuous spike in cases. The total number of positive cases reached 50,712 today. In the last 11 days, J&K recorded 13,014 cases, which accounts for 26% of the total cases.

Out of total 50,712, Kashmir alone has 35037 positive cases amounting to 69% of the total caseload. In Jammu division the total number of cases is 15675.

As per the official figures, J&K on Friday reported 1,578 cases and nine deaths of which six were reported from Jammu division.

Out of total cases, 808 were reported from Jammu division. The total number of travelers tested positive was 73.

This month, it was the ninth consecutive day when the number of COVID19 cases was higher than 1000.

Jammu division has overtaken Kashmir in number of active cases. In Jammu as on September 11 there are 7964 active cases and Kashmir has 7205 active cases.

District break-up: Srinagar reported 267 cases, Baramulla 43, Pulwama 34, Budgam 176, Anantnag 41, Bandipora 70, Kupwara 66, Kulgam 18, Shopian 8, Ganderbal 47, Jammu 415, Rajouri 64, Kathua 38, Udhampur 101, Samba 44, Ramban 27, Doda 26, Poonch 49, Reasi 2 and Kishtwar 42.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 50712 positive cases, 15169 are active, 34689 recovered and 854 died— 137 in Jammu division and 717 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 11,77,773 test results available, 11,27,061 samples tested negative till September 11, 2020.

COVID deaths

On Friday, J&K reported nine deaths due to viral respiratory illness, of which six deaths were reported in Jammu division.

As per a health official, one death each was reported from Srinagar, Baramulla and Budgam districts.

A 65- year old male from Humhama Srinagar died at SMHS; he was admitted on September 5.

A 75-year old male from Punch Gund Beerwah of Budgam district died at SMHS after remaining admitted for six days. Third death occurred in Baramulla district where a 55-year old male passed away at GMC Baramulla.

In Jammu division all the six deaths were reported in Jammu district.