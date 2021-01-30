J&K's Covid mortality higher than expected, cases fewer: Economic Survey

The Economic Survey 2020-2021 presented in Parliament on Friday has termed J&K’s COVID19 mortality “more than expected” while the number of cases, it said, was not as high as anticipated.

“The only strategy that seemed viable for containment of the pandemic was active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of onward spread by practicing social distancing and safety precautions,” reads the first chapter of Economic Survey, the first since the pandemic hit. The Cross Country analysis of “natural caseload and associated fatalities purely based on the population, population density and the demographics of the population” has put J&K in the middle of States and UTs, the performance slightly varying from the median.

In terms of COVID19 deaths, the survey states, J&K’s reported (measured) COVID19 fatality was 9.6 (out of 100) more than estimated (naturally expected). The UT has reported 1936 deaths of people who had been confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV2 infection. The performance of J&K in saving lives of infected people is in tune with states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. The survey has lauded Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for having “less than estimated” COVID19 deaths. Sparsely populated north-eastern states on the other hand have hardly any difference between estimated and actual deaths.

The caseload of J&K on the contrary, the survey says, has been less than what was expected. Till date, J&K has reported 124449 cases of the viral infection, confirmed after carrying out 4524200 tests, as per official data. The testing per million in J&K is among the highest in India, Delhi being the only one testing more, the Economic Survey reports. The UT has tested over 30,000 people per lakh of population while states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which have been appreciated in their contribution in reduction of caseload have 10,000 and 16,000 tests per lakh of population.

The survey, however, has not accounted for testing figures in calculation of case load confirmed.

J&K’s financial secretary, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo said the response to the pandemic in J&K was ‘scientific’ and ‘among the best’. “We focused on testing and contact tracing while an effective lockdown was in place,” he said adding the mortality rate was 1.5 percent in the UT which was less than national average. He further said that mortality attributed to COVID19 was directly proportional to the testing figures, a parameter, he said, where J&K fares among the best.

Prof Parvaiz Koul, influenza expert and head of internal and pulmonary medicine at SKIMS Soura while commenting on the survey said India has been “singularly, inexplicably fortunate vis-à-vis case load”. He said while a number of factors that could have contributed to lesser COVID19 cases in the country were not clearly understood, there were variable such as low testing in the country that needed to be accounted for. “Now the only good thing that India seems to have landed in was the robust collaboration with reputed organizations for vaccine development,” he said. While talking about J&K, he said, J&K’s figures were “not astonishing and as per expected lines”.

A senior medico wishing anonymity, working with COVID19 patients in Kashmir said the lockdown and quarantine measures in the UT were not completely scientific and resembled “law and order situation management”. “However, he said, lives were saved due to sheer scientific factors that we are trying to understand now,” he said.