J&K's Covid tally reaches 5555 with 149 more cases

J&K recorded 149 new cases of COVID19 on Thursday, taking the total reported cases of the viral illness to 5555.

Of the 149, 100 cases were from the Kashmir division. These included three pregnant women and nine people sampled randomly. In addition, five samples from security personnel have also tested positive.

Among Kashmir districts, the highest number of positives were reported from Budgam. With 25 added to its tally, the district’s total number of reported cases on Thursday stood at 289, among the lowest in Kashmir division.

The new cases include two pregnant women. Two samples taken from district police lines of symptomatic individuals and three other people symptomatic for the disease also tested positive. A person working at a quarantine center and sampled has been found positive as well, details provided by the health department said.

The remaining people were contacts of known cases from Zoogo, Meerpora, Larkipora, Charipora and many other villages.

Pulwama district had 21 new cases. While most of these were contacts of known cases, the contact history of eight people was unclear and being ascertained. These include two security personnel. The new cases also included four service providers.

District Baramulla had 20 new cases today taking the total reported cases from the district to 552, while one of the new cases was a traveler returning to UT. Seven people randomly sampled from Red Zone Khanpora have also tested positive. A vendor sampled due to his symptoms tested positive in Rafiabad area, two more service providers from elsewhere in the district were also found infected after sampling.

Srinagar with 11 new cases had three travelers returning from Delhi and Mumbai testing positive. One doctor, a contact of a known case tested positive. Two admitted patients from the district were reported positive for the viral infection. The remaining were all contacts of known cases of COVID19. Shopian district had 10 new cases. Of these three were samples from police stations. Others were mostly contacts of known cases. In Jammu division, of the 49 new cases, 11 were from Jammu district. These included seven returnees. In addition, 16 were from Udhampur district including 10 returnees.

The total number of cases reported till date in J&K reached 5555 on Thursday. A record of 230 patients were discharged today after their recovery from COVID19. The total number of recovered patients reached 3144.