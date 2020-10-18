J&K's COVID testing crosses 20 lakh mark

With intensive testing, majorly with Rapid Antigen Test kits, J&K’s COVID19 tests crossed 20 lakh today. The day saw 578 testing positive while seven casualties were reported.

With 578 new cases, COVID19 curve continued to drop on Sunday, the case rise lowest since 12 October. In the past 24 hours, the official bulletin on COVID19 reveals, 25487 tests were carried out and reported. Of these, 2.2 percent were found positive, a percentage that is lower than the percentage of samples that tested positive on Saturday.

The bulletin states that till date 2004113 samples have been tested in J&K, of which 87942 were found positive while 1916171 tested negative. Currently, 8677 people are recovering from the viral respiratory infection. As per information issued by J&K Government, 175 people were admitted for treatment of COVID19 in Jammu division, while in Kashmir division, 541 were hospitalized.

The number of hospitalized cases has been decreasing steadily over the past three weeks, a health official said. He said that the number of severely sick patients had dropped significantly and was evident from the number of deaths that are reported in a day.

Today, 7 people were reported to have lost life after they had tested positive. Three were from Jammu division, while four of the deceased were from Kashmir division and all belonged to district Srinagar. A 56 year old female from Zainakadal area of the city, admitted at SMHS Hospital was among the casualties. She was not reported to have any underlying illness and was admitted to the hospital three days before her death with bilateral pneumonia, a health official said.

A 68 year old male, who too was admitted at the same hospital died late Saturday night. The health official said the deceased was very sick and tested positive the same day he passed away.

A 70 year old female from Rawalpora area admitted at SKIMS Soura and a 75 year old male from Lal Bazar area admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital were reported to have succumbed today to the viral respiratory disease.

The death toll of Srinagar district reached 332, and accounted for 33.4 percent of all COVID19 deaths that took place in Kashmir.

The deaths are in consonance with the number of cases reported from the district. Till date, Srinagar has had 17697 of its residents getting a positive COVID19 test result. Among the 52696 cases from Kashmir division, 33.5 percent have been from Srinagar.

Of the 385 cases reported from Kashmir division, 167 cases from Srinagar district. Other districts had their cases as: Budgam 33, Baramulla 52, Pulwama 16, Kupwara 32, Anantnag 49, Bandipora 15, Ganderbal 14, Kulgam 7 and Shopian none.

In Jammu division, 193 cases of today included 119 from Jammu district.

The total recoveries reached 77886 today, 598 of them joining the tally today.