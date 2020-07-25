J&K's COVID19 toll 305 with 8 more deaths

The death toll attributed to COVID19 crossed 300 mark and reached 305 on Saturday with 8 people succumbing to viral illness here. J&K has 1 death among every 56 positive cases till date.

In J&K, 305 out of the 17305 patients confirmed till date have died. With these figures, the UT has had one patient dying out of every 56.7 patients confirmed to be infected with novel coronavirus.

An elderly Peerbagh man admitted at SKIMS died Saturday morning. The patient, 70, a doctor at the hospital said, was admitted on 20 July and had tested positive for COVID19. He was suffering from hypertension; a risk factor associated with COVID19 and had developed breathlessness.

Another elderly man from the adjoining Rawalpora area died soon after at the hospital. The doctor said the patient was a male and 75 years old and had been admitted with acute respiratory distress syndrome. “He was diagnosed with COVID19 pneumonia and succumbed to it,” he said.

A 70 year old from Safa Kadal Srinagar admitted at SMHS Hospital also died today. A senior doctor at the hospital said that the elderly woman was admitted with a nerve disorder and diabetes on 22 July.

A 48 year old woman from Kanthbagh Baramulla died at SKIMS Saturday morning. She was admitted with severe COVID19 symptoms, a doctor at the hospital said adding that the patient was known to have hypothyroidism.

An 82 year old male patient from Pethkoot Bandipora died at SKIMS Medical College Hospital today. The patient was referred from Pazalpora isolation to the hospital in a critical condition, a doctor at the hospital said.

Another 60 year old man from Hanjiguru Beerwah area of Budgam died at SMHS Hospital on Saturday. The patient, a doctor said, was known to have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and was admitted on 17 July.

A 70 year old male from Nishat died at SKIMS late Saturday night. The patient, a doctor said, was admitted on 21 July with hypertension and diabetes, was COVID19 positive and had breathlessness and low oxygen saturation. His death is the 86th death attributed to COVID19 in Srinagar district.

A 55 year old Shopian woman’s death that took place at SMHS Hospital on 23 July was included today by the Government in the list of COVID19 deaths.