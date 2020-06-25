J&K's COVID19 toll reaches 91 with 2 more deaths

Two people died of COVID19 in J&K on Thursday, while sample of a person who had died three days ago was reported positive today. The COVID19 fatality in J&K escalated to 91 with these deaths.

Sample of a 75-year old man from Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar, who had died at SMHS Hospital on 22 June was reported positive today. The person had died a night after his admission to the hospital, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital said. He said the patient had been swab sampled owing to COVID19 suspicion but the family had not awaited the report of the sample and had forcibly taken the body.

With this fresh COVID19 death added to Srinagar, the death toll of the district reached 22.

Later in the evening, a 65-year old woman from Nasrullah Pora Budgam passed away at SKIMS. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said the patient had been admitted on 13 June and was suffering from “hypertension, Stage-3 chronic kidney disease and Sheehan’s Syndrome”. The patient, he said, had reported to the emergency of the hospital and had been found positive for COVID19 on 14 June. “She died at 5:20 pm,” Dr Jan said adding that the cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest.

Poonch district recorded its first COVID19 death today when a 57-year old man died at GMC Jammu. The man was suffering from kidney disease and diabetes and was admitted for five days.