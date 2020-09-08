J&K's positivity rate swells to 4.4%

In a worrying trend, the covid19 positivity rate has increased from 3.6 to 4.4% in the last two weeks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The positivity rate is the percentage of persons testing positive out of total samples tested.

According to official figures, 11.07 lakh persons have been tested for novel coronavirus using RT-PCR and Rapid antigen test kits. “The number of persons testing positive so far is 45,925.”

On August 22, the positivity rate in J&K was 3.6% which has increased to 4.4%. For the past six days, the number of cases detected positive for COVID has crossed 7,000 mark. However, the positivity rate in J&K is still below the national average of 7.9%.

The fatality rate in the UT has become stagnant at 1.7%. J&K, as per official figures, has reported 815 deaths of which majority have occurred in Kashmir division.

The recovery rate in Jammu and Kashmir is 72 percent which too has witnessed marginal dip from 75 percent in last two weeks.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed health authorities in Kashmir region to ramp up the rapid antigen testing rate to 10,000 tests a day in order to check the level of spread of COVID19 at the community level.

Government has now decided to introduce rapid antigen testing at non-COVID hospitals, PHCs, SDHs to ensure ramp up the testing rate.