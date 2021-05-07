Jumat-ul-Vida observed with religious fervour

Jumat-ul-Vida, the Friday of farewell of the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan, was observed today with reverence, devotion and religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir.

Thousands of eyes were moist as Muslims observed the day with faith and devotion. However, the Friday prayers remained suspended at Dargah Hazratbal and historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar in view of surge in COVID19.

Every year, the biggest congregations are traditionally held at revered Hazratbal shrine and Jamia Masjid in the Downtown Srinagar. However, in view of pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakf Board had announced suspension of congregational prayers at Masjids and shrines affiliated to it.

“No congregational prayers were held at shrines of Saeed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Sayeed Mansoor Sahab (RA), Makhdoom Sahab (RA), Shrine of Gous-ul-Azam Dastgeer (RA) at Khanyar, Khwaja Naqashband Sahab (RA) and other shrines in the Kashmir,” a Wakf Board official said.

Similarly, Jamia Masjid Srinagar Aniuman Auqaf had announced that Jummat-ul-Vida and Shab-e-Qadr gatherings at the grand Masjid stand cancelled due to exponential rise in COVID19 cases and lockdown imposed in the wake of second wave of coronavirus.

Following safety guidelines and adhering to COVID19 SoPs, thousands of Muslims offered Friday prayers in local Masjids.

At several places, using a public addressing system, recitation of Quran and Naath Khani was performed while Islamic scholars shed light on the importance of Ramadhan and urged Muslims to perform maximum good deeds in this month to seek mercy of Allah.

At many places, local imams made special supplications for end to this pandemic and recovery of those infected.

They also urged upon Muslims to adhere to COVID19 safety guidelines and follow SoPs in letter and spirit. Special prayers were made for end of the pandemic and for recovery of those infected with the virus.

