Jumat-ul-Vida today

Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan, will be observed tomorrow with reverence, devotion and religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir.

However, this year, Muslims will observe the prayers at home due to COVID19 outbreak. Besides the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government, Islamic scholars have also urged the people to avoid religious gatherings. They have asked the people to offer prayers at home.

Due to pandemic, there will be no congregational prayers in masjids and shrines. Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakf Board has also announced suspension of celebrations and congregational prayers on Jumatul Vida at Masjids and Shrines affiliated to it, in view of threat of the coronavirus.