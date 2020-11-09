Justice Attar appointed chairman SFFC

The J&K government has appointed Justice (retired) Muzaffar Hussain Attar as chairman School Fee Fixation Committee (SFFC), which was headless for more than a year.

As per an order issued in this regard on Monday, the appointment of chairman will take effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post. His term shall be for two years.

The SFFC was rendered defunct after the term of its previous chairman ended on July 28 last year.

The appointment of the chairman to the SFFC has brought some relief to the parents.

“The private schools will be regulated by the SFFC and all practices of profiteering, unilaterally enhancing the fee, and forcing the parents to pay fee for the period the schools remained closed, shall be hopefully addressed now,” a parent said.