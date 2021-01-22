Justice Gita Mittal appointed Chairperson BCCC

Former Chief Justice of the J&K High Court, Justice (Retd.) Gita Mittal has been appointed as the first woman Chairperson of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), an independent, self-regulatory body for general entertainment channels set up by the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF).

She will succeed Justice Vikramajit Sen, a former Supreme Court Judge.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Board of Directors of IBF, led by its President, K Madhavan.

Justice Mittal is an alumna of Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, and began practicing in 1981. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of Delhi High Court in July, 2004, and was confirmed in February, 2006.

Having been appreciated for several of her initiatives and verdicts, she received the Distinguished Alumna Award in 2008 from the Vice President of India, awarded by the Lady Shriram College for Women.

She served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in April, 2017 and took oath as the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court on 11th August, 2018. She demitted the CJ office on December 8, 2020.

Set up in 2011, BCCC examines content-related complaints relating to all non-news general entertainment channels in India. Over the last ten years, the 13-member body has handled more than 96,000 content-related complaints. (Live Law)