Justice Javed Iqbal Wani administered oath of office

The newly appointed judge Javed Iqbal Wani was today administered oath of office as permanent judge of the common High Court of J&K & Ladakh.

Chief justice Gita Mittal administered him the oath of office at a simple but impressive ceremony held in CJ’s court at Srinagar wing of the HC, an official handout said.

On this occasion, justices Ali Mohammad Magrey and Deeraj Singh Thakur were present while other sitting judges joined the ceremony through video conference. The oath ceremony was live streamed on the internet through webcast also.

On account of guidelines for containment of COVID-19 issued by the governments of India and UTs of J&K and Ladakh, Advocate General, Advisor to Lt Governor UT of Ladakh, ASGIs of both the wings of the HC, President HC Bar Association, Jammu, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs J&K also joined the oath ceremony through video linkage.

The warrant of appointment issued by the President of India was read by Jawad Ahmed, Registrar General (Officiating) HC in English and Hindi.

He also read the Letter of Authorization issued by Lieutenant Governor J&K, authorising the Chief Justice to administer the oath of office to the newly appointed judge.

All the sitting judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir who participated in the oath ceremony through Video link congratulated the newly appointed judge immediately after the oath ceremony.

Other dignitaries also congratulated the newly appointed Judge and conveyed their best wishes.

With the appointment of justice Javed Iqbal Wani, the strength of judges in the J&K High Court has increased from 12 to 13. The court has sanctioned strength of 17 judges including 13 permanent and 4 additional judges.