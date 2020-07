Syeda Begum wife of late Abdul Rehman Wani of Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar passed away today. The deceased was the mother-in-law of Justice Ali Muhammad Magray.

The condolences will be received at the private residence of Justice Ali Muhammad Magray at Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar up to July 9 (Thursday), a family source said.