Justice Magrey nominated as executive chairman LLSA

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was nominated as executive chairman of the Ladakh Legal Services Authority (LLSA).

Justice Magrey was nominated following consultation between the Lt Governor, Ladakh UT, and the Chief Justice of common High Court for J&K and Ladakh, an official statement said.

“He has been appointed to the post in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of sub section (2) of section 6 of the Legal Services Authorities Act 1987 (No. 39 of 1987) read with Rule 3 of Union Territory of Ladakh Legal Services Authorities Rules, 2020 notified vide S.O 13, dated 9.04.2020,” it said.

Justice Magrey is also member National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).