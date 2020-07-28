Justice Sanjay Gupta passes away

Justice Sanjay Gupta of J&K High Court passed away due to illness on Monday late evening. He was 59.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Justice Gupta was born in 1961 and had done his matriculation from Oriental Academy, Jammu in 1976. He had graduated from GGM Science College in 1982. He had also Bachelor of Law Degree from Jammu University.

As an advocate, he was enrolled in Bar Council of Delhi in 1986. He had joined the Jammu Bar and practiced in the subordinate court and then joined the High Court.

In 2004, Justice Gupta was selected as a direct recruit in the higher judicial service and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge Doda.

Lastly when was posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, he was elevated as permanent judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and he took oath on 06.06.2017 as High Court Judge.