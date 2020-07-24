Kargil observes shutdown

A complete shutdown was observed in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday on the call of All India Kargil Leh Students’ Union (AIKLSU), who have expressed concern over “land and job protection issues”.

The call was supported by almost all social, religious and political organisations including National Conference, Congress and others.

All the shops and business establishments remained closed while as traffic was off the roads.

“There has been a massive anger among the unemployed youth of the Kargil and Leh against the UT administration for its failure to come up with a secure job policy,” prominent social activist from Kargil Sajad Hussain Kargili told Greater Kashmir.

“The youth are also concerned over land and job protection issues,” he said, adding that youth of Ladakh have been excluded in the recent advertisement by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, where only domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir can apply.

Meanwhile the aspirants also alleged that the district sub service recruitment board (DSRRB) Kargil has not declared the results of various exams since last nine months.

Chairman and Chief executive Councillor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan couldn’t be contacted for comment.