GKNN
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 1:23 AM

KAS fraternity congratulates AK Mehta

GKNN
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 1:23 AM
Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]
Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Officers belonging to Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service have congratulated A K Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance, on being appointed as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the officers have hailed the contribution rendered by Mehta in various previous assignments during his career and hoped that during his tenure as CS, J&K would march ahead on the path of prosperity and development.

In a statement released to media, the Jammu & Kashmir administrative officers fraternity said that Mehta being a member of J&K cadre of IAS is fully aware of all matters and has wealth of experience of working in J&K and hoped that the same would be utilised  for the welfare of people.

The officers pledged all support and cooperation to Mehta in this regard.

JKAS officers also thanked the outgoing CS, B V R Subrahmanyan, for his stewardship and efficient handling of the issues in J&K. They have wished him best for his next assignment as the Union Commerce Secretary.

