KAS officer Shamim Wani succumbs to COVID

Senior KAS officer Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani passed away on Saturday morning due to Covid related complications at Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu. He was 54.

Presently serving as Special Secretary, Finance, Shamim also served the J&K administration as Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Executive Director J&K Infrastructure Development Finance

Corporation and Commissioner State Taxes Department besides other assignments.

Official sources said that he was under treatment at GMC Jammu for Covid related complications. “This morning around 11.30 am, he lost his battle against Covid-19,” they added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences on his demise.

“Pray for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss,” the LG tweeted.

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Baseer Khan, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, the Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi also condoled his demise.

In his condolence message, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the officer was a dedicated and upright gentleman who always performed his duties professionally and diligently.

While expressing grief and sorrow, Advisor Baseer Khan said that he was a dedicated officer who rendered his duties professionally and efficiently.

While expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Advisors Bhatnagar and Khan prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The Chief Secretary also expressed profound grief over the sad demise of the senior KAS officer. Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family members of the officer, the Chief Secretary prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to near and dear ones to bear this irreparable loss.

Chief Secretary remembered Shamim as a dedicated, soft spoken and well-meaning officer who served with commitment in his capacity as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, Special Secretary, Finance and Commissioner, State Taxes among others.

“Our dear colleague Shamim Wani who was serving as Special Secretary Finance is no more! Very shocking!! May God bless the departed soul with eternal peace. Deepest condolences to his family,” Dwivedi tweeted.

Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement) Kashmir in his tribute to ex-Commissioner State Taxes Shamim Wani said, “Undoubtedly one of the best officers of the department who has put his mark in the service of the department and his departure has left a vacuum. We, the Sales Tax fraternity, condole his sad demise.”

The news of the sudden demise of 1999-batch KAS officer was received with shock and disbelief, much among the KAS fraternity, his colleagues and subordinates.

KAS fraternity and colleagues of late Shamim Ahmad Wani recalled his services, employee friendly attitude and helpful nature in dealing with the issues. They described him as a capable officer who always took keen interest in solving the issues and problems of his subordinates. “He was an outstanding officer and an equally good human being. We have lost a valued colleague. The services rendered by him would be remembered for long times to come”, said a KAS officer.

The colleagues and officers, who have worked with late Shamim Ahmad Wani, remembered him as a dedicated, soft spoken and well-meaning officer who served with utmost commitment in every assignment he was charged with. In his loss, they said, J&K lost a brilliant officer with utmost commitment, dignity and grace to duty.

They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the kin of the deceased to bear with this loss.