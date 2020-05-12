Kashmir economy in dire straits

The beleaguered Kashmir economy is suffering an estimated Rs 150 crore loss daily amid the ongoing covid19 nationwide lockdown.

As per rough estimates, the over 50 days’ lockdown so far has wiped off an estimated Rs 7500 crore from the Kashmir economy.

Curiously, the Acuite Ratings and Research Limited, a full service credit rating agency accredited by RBI, has pegged per day losses on account of lockdown across India at almost Rs 35,000 crore.

Making this figure as base, the per day losses come to Rs 150 crore to Kashmir as it shares 55 per cent of J&K GDP, which contributes 0.77 per cent to country’s economy.

Amid this, the Kashmir business community is a worried lot as the lockdown has come as “second blow” to it within a span of 10 months. Post-August 2019, the valley’s business losses were pegged at Rs 18,000 crore due to clampdown imposed in the wake by abrogation of special status of J&K.

“Our prime concern at this time is health, but there is no denying the fact that our economy is in dire straits. World is facing losses due to corona lockdown, but our businesses are bleeding for little less than a year,” said President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sheikh Ashiq.

Chairman, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Kashmir chapter, Baldev Singh said “We are in such a situation that if the government won’t come up with a massive financial package for revival of businesses, most of the business units will turn bankrupt.”

“There is need to have a policy decision to safeguard Kashmir’s economy,” he said.