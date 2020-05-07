Kashmir man dies of COVID19 in Mumbai

A Srinagar resident has died of COVID19 in Mumbai, taking the toll of Kashmiris confirmed dying of the viral illness outside J&K to four.

A resident of Genzkhud Srinagar who was stuck in Mumbai due to lockdown, according to a family member died today. “He had gone to the city for treatment of some other disease in March,” he said. The 70-year old man lost battle to viral illness on Thursday morning, the family said.

“We tried hard to bring him home but we could not and suddenly he fell very sick,” he said. This is the fourth death of a Kashmiri outside Kashmir due to viral illness. A Kashmiri living in UK died of COVID19. A woman from Kashmir died of COVID19 in Dubai recently. Another woman from Srinagar died of COVID19 in Delhi last week.