Kashmir peaceful, internet remains suspended

While the mobile internet services remained snapped for the fourth straight day, Kashmir remained peaceful on Sunday and there were no report of any untoward incident.

On Friday late evening, the cellular services were restored after remaining suspended for three consecutive days. Officials said the decision to restore the mobile internet services would be taken at an “appropriate time” after assessing the situation.

The authorities had snapped the mobile phone and 2G internet service, except on the BSNL post paid, across the Kashmir Valley after Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Wednesday.

“Voice calling facility has been restored from last night,” officials said, adding that the government was reviewing the situation for the restoration of data services. “It might yet take almost three days.”

The continuous suspension of the mobile internet service has badly affected the students, doctors, mediapersons and patients.

Pertinently, the J&K government had in the last week of January lifted the almost six-month long ban on mobile internet. However, only 2G services had been restored.

Mobile internet and broadband service of all cellular companies were suspended in the Kashmir valley on 5 August 2019 in the wake of abrogation of the special status of J&K and its division into two Union Territories (UTs).

No untoward incident reported

On Saturday, no untoward incident was reported from any part of the Valley, officials said.

They said strict restrictions remained impose across the Valley amid coronavirus lockdown. The security forces had blocked the roads with razor wire and armoured vehicles. The restrictions had been tightened in the valley after the death of Naikoo, and additional paramilitary forces were deployed at vulnerable points to prevent any mischief or stone pelting.

After the killing of Naikoo, the situation had remained largely peaceful on Friday, except for clashes between groups of youth and forces personnel in few areas of Pulwama and in Budgam district where a deputy superintendent of police was injured.