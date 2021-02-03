Kashmir railways likely to resume service from Feb 17

The railway service in Kashmir which has remained suspended for the last ten months owing to Covid-19 is likely to be resumed between February 17 and 20, senior officials said.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said that efforts were being made to resume the railway service which remains suspended since March this year. “There are definite efforts being made to resume this service between February 17 and 20 . Right now all the necessary preparations are being made to start this service” Pole said.

Pole said railways is an important mode of commuting in the Valley and the administration was aware that its restoration is important.

When contacted, Chief Area Manager , Northern Railways, Kashmir, Saqib Yousuf said that train service will resume once the government finalises the guidelines pertaining to Covid-19.

It may be recollected that railways in Kashmir has suffered losses worth crores of rupees due to suspension of train service.

As per railway officials, during normal days, 15 pairs of train run over the railway line from Banihal to Baramulla and carry almost 30,000 commuters including students and government employees, except one day in a week. The 137-kilometer Banihal-Baramulla railway line has witnessed inclusion of state-of-the-art imported snow-sweepers and cutters to ensure effective clearance of the runway and train tracks during winters.