Kashmir saffron gets GI certification

In a momentous decision government of India has issued certificate of GI registration for the saffron grown in the Kashmir Valley.

Expressing happiness over the development, G C Murmu, Lieutenant Governor, J&K said that this is the first major step to put saffron produced in the Kashmir Valley on the world map with authentication.

“With the GI tag, Kashmir saffron will acquire more prominence in the export market and would help the farmers get the best remunerative price,” he said.

The Lt Governor while complimenting the Director Agriculture Kashmir for pursuing GI certification said that restoring the pristine glory of Kashmir saffron is top priority for both the UT government as well as the government of India.

He said that with the completion and inauguration of state of the art Spice Park next month, these measures will prove to be the game changer for Kashmir saffron, an official handout said.

Navin K. Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Government, Agricultural production Department said that GI certification establishes specific geographical origin and certifies certain unique qualities of the product.

“The GI certification enables those who have the right to use sign in order to prevent third party using the sign,” he said, adding that the GI certification would also stop the prevalent adulteration of Kashmir saffron and thereby the authenticated saffron will fetch much better prices.

Choudhary informed that Kashmir saffron is the only one in the world grown at an altitude of 1600 meters, which adds to its uniqueness and differentiates it from other saffron varieties due to its unique characteristics.

Choudhary informed that on the directions of the LG, the Sprinkler Irrigation System in the entire saffron fields is being installed on a war-footing and is likely to be completed in next two weeks.

With the completion of Sprinkler Irrigation System and inauguration of state of the art Saffron Spice Park at Pampore, the population associated with saffron will witness sea change from the production to marketing.

He also complimented Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi for vigorously pursuing for this certification.