Kashmir to witness dry weather, yatra routes to remain cloudy

While southwest monsoon has advanced into Jammu division, the weather in Kashmir will remain dry and cloudy on the twin routes leading to Amarnath cave.

Director Meteorological department Sonam Lotus said that as a result of monsoon, moderate to heavy thundershower with lightning was expected on Sunday in Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban-Banihal-Batote, Samba, Kathua, RS Pura.

Lotus said that the weather in Kashmir and along the yatra routes would be generally cloudy with chances of rain on Sunday afternoon and evening.

For the annual yatra, Meteorological department has been monitoring the weather conditions round the clock and two more weather monitoring stations are being installed.

The first update for pilgrims is released by the MeT department at 4 am and in case of erratic weather condition, Yatra board and other officials are informed at least three hours earlier.

The AmarnathYatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year who visit the cave shrine during July-August. The cave is located at an altitude of 3,888m in Anantnag district of southern Kashmir. On Friday evening, light rainfall was recorded in Pahalgam.