Kashmir witnesses shocking rise in heroin abuse

There has been a steep rise in the number of heroin addicts admitted to the de-addiction centre at the SMHS Hospital since January this year.

Official records at the centre, which is run by the Department of Psychiatry at SMHS Hospital, reveal that out of 342 people admitted for substance abuse from 1 January 2019 to 20 June 2019, at least 309 (90.3 per cent) were abusing heroin in “some or the other form”.

The main route of abuse was nasal (sniffing or fumes). However, 28 per cent of the abusers had already moved on to intra-venous (IV) abuse of heroin, data showed.

The records further reveal that there was a rise in the number of people abusing the drug intravenously, making it all the more “lethal”.

In January, 20 of the 70 patients admitted for heroin addiction were abusing the drug through injections.

In June (upto 20th) out of 38 patients admitted, 20 were abusing the drug intravenously.

Over the years, records reveal, there has been a gradual rise in the number of people abusing heroin.

In 2016, 15 per cent of total people admitted at the centre were heroin addicts. In 2017, the percentage went up to 24.3 percent, which nearly doubled in 2018 to 45.6 per cent.

DrYasir A Rather of Department of Psychiatry and in-charge of DAC is shocked at the growing heroin abuse. “It is baffling… Almost every patient we see here at de-addiction center had been on heroin,” he said. He asserted there was a clear growing trend that was evident through data as well his experience.

“Before 2016, there was hardly any heroin user in Kashmir. We usually saw patients abusing cannabis, alcohol and medicinal opioids,” he said. “Not anymore.”

Dr Rather termed heroin abuse as the last nail in the coffin of a young generation. “These kids are doomed. Heroine is ruining them,” he said and added that a number of patients had reported at the centre for treatment after seeing their friends and acquaintances dying of drug overdose. “With heroin the chances of an overdose and subsequent death is quite common,” he added.

DrArshidHussain, professor at the Department of Psychiatry at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said heroin addiction is “a terminal disease”.

“There is a huge chance of relapse even after treatment and easy accessibility of the drug makes relapse even more likely,” he said. He said that 50-60 percent people treated for heroin addiction have a relapse and start using the drug again, thus making the drug “one of the most dangerous ones”.