Kashmiri braveheart dies saving tourists at Pahalgam

Rouf Ahmad Dar, 33, died rescuing tourists after their rafting boat capsized on Friday at the famous tourist resort Pahalgam.

Dar’s body was fished out Saturday in the wee hours from the Lidder waters.

Hailing from Yanaar, a scenic spot downstream Pahalgam, Dar had been for the past several years working as a ‘professional assistant guide’ for tourists going for rafting, a popular adventure sport, at Movera, barely 2 kilometers from his house.

Dar is survived by his wife, parents, a brother and a sister.

His father, Ghulam Rasool Dar is working as manager in a hotel in Pahalgam.

“As the boat capsized, Dar without caring for his life went deep into the Lidder River to rescue the tourists. And, as we were rescuing them, he lost control and drowned,” Ghulam Nabi Dar, 35, another assistant guide from Chee, Anantnag who was among the rescuers, said.

The boat which capsized at 7 am was on board a tourist couple from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Dar’s body was handed over to his family for last rites after completing the medico-legal formalities.

People in large numbers thronged Dar’s native place to have his last glimpse and bid adieu to him. They hailed his valour.

Many took to social networking sites to praise the deceased. “Lost a very dear friend while rescuing the tourists during capsizing of raft boat and one of the finest local raft guide (sic). Pray for his departed soul,” wrote one Irfan Malik, a hiker and tourist guide of Aru, Pahalgam on Facebook.

“Dar’s body was retrieved from the river near Bhawani bridge this morning by the sleuths of SDRF, police and local volunteers,” an official communiqué said.

However, the locals flayed the SDRF and the State Disaster Management Authority for not keeping rescue team at these spots.

“The rafting at this spot is going on for more than a decade now, but neither the SDRF nor the SDMA have ever bothered to deploy their men and machinery here,” said Reyaz Ahmad Lone, a local activist.

He said, every time there is a tragedy they (SDRF and government run disaster Management cells) “exploit it and turn it into a PR exercise”.

“Even today it were the guides of local rafting companies who rescued the tourists and it were they only who fished the body of Dar,” Lone added.

His views were echoed by many others. The SDRF team, locals said “did not dare to go deep into the waters to fish out the body of the assistant guide.”

“The SDRF team is unskilled, they don’t have proper training. Even today they could not carry the rescue mission properly,” said Muhmad Yousuf, a local.