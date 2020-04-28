Kashmiris stranded outside J&K in distress

Running short of resources and daily supplies, thousands of stranded Kashmiri students and traders, and hundreds of families, are facing immense hardships in outside J&K in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

The Kashmiri people are stranded in Delhi, Bangalore, Goa, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, the Punjab and other states for past more than one month following the announcement of nationwide lockdown by government of India to contain coronavirus spread.

“We are more than 400 students stuck in different private colleges in Bangalore and it is very difficult to survive here,” said Sahil Malik of Nishat, who is stuck in Ghousia College of Engineering Ramanagram, Karnataka with other students.

More than 50 students pursuing various professional courses are stranded at Indoor.

200 Kashmiri traders are stuck in Trivandrum area of Kerala. Around 50 Kashmiri families and students are stranded in Hyderabad. “We are stranded at many places in Hyderabad. We are facing problems in getting food for our kids,” said Arfat.

All these stranded people complained that they were facing immense difficulties and appealed to the J&K government to evacuate them to Kashmir.

They termed the helpline numbers provided by J&K administration as “eyewash”. “We are some students stranded in District Meerut of Uttar Pradesh facing lot of problems here. We contacted these helpline numbers but could not get any positive response,” a student said.

A good number of students, small time workers and traders are also stranded in Noida, Delhi and Bangalore. “There is no source of income for us right now. Yet we have to pay rent for accommodation,” said Shahbaz Ahmad, a trader.

Meanwhile, the cancer patients from J&K stranded in Mumbai complained that their inter-state passes were cancelled by the Maharashtra government. “We were discharged from Tata Cancer Institute but our inter-state passes were rejected. Haji Ali Dargah and some other charities are now feeding the stranded patients in Mumbai,” said a stranded patient. The stranded patients are looked after by Sanjay Nahar of SARHAD.

“Many people in Mumbai, Pune and Goa need inter-state movement passes but we are not getting any support from JK government,” a stranded person said.

As per rough figures, around 1500 people are stranded in Goa which mostly include shawl traders and businessmen, 2000 students and workers in Delhi besides other families stranded in other parts of country.

“We are running short of money and other daily needs,” said Mehboob Ahmad who along with others is stranded in New Delhi for past one month. He said if the J&K government did not come to their help “we may die for want of help.”

A good number of families and patients, and students from Kashmir are also stranded in Bangalore, Mumbai, Dehradun, Gujrat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, the Punjab, Indore and Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu had stated that nearly 40,000 labourers and hundreds of students were stranded outside the J&K Union Territory due to the nationwide lockdown.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole had earlier told Greater Kashmir that the decision about the evacuation of the stranded families, traders and workers will be taken after May 03.