Kashmir's death rate drops, Jammu's constant

For the second consecutive day, Kashmir had its COVID19 mortality nose-diving while the new cases continued to be high. The combined death toll in both divisions of J&K was 15, while 636 new cases were reported today.

The deceased include two residents of Zakoora area in Srinagar – a male 85 years of age and a female, 65 year old. Both patients died at SKIMS Soura, a health official said. He said the patients were hypertensive and diabetic and had bilateral COVID19 pneumonia. The female patient, the official said, was admitted for over two weeks while the elderly male patient was brought to the hospital in a critical state and succumbed soon after. His sample tested positive simultaneously.

A 60 year old male from Rafiabad Baramulla also died due to COVID19 today, a day after he had tested positive. “He was on oxygen for a day but was already sick with sepsis,” a doctor said.

In Jammu division, 13 deaths were reported today. With these casualties, the cumulative death toll reached 1329.

The cumulative number of cases reported in J&K reached 82429 today. Official bulletin on COVID19 stated that till date 1800252 samples have been tested in the UT. On Friday, result of 19712 samples tested in the past 24 hours, was available.

Currently, 11144 people who have tested positive for COVID19 are recovering, while 69979 people have already recovered. Today, 959 people were reported to have recovered from the viral disease. The number of recovered cases has been consistently higher than the number of new cases for the past three weeks, a health official said. He said the current recovery percentage was nearly 85 percent and it was rising steadily.

A health official said that although a majority of the cases are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, they are considered recovered once their repeat samples are negative. “Many of them are not hospitalized but are under home isolation,” he said.

Among the cases reported today, 373 were from Kashmir division, while 263 were from Jammu division. 21 travelers tested positive in Kashmir division today. 256 samples that tested positive today were among the Rapid Antigen Test samples, a health official said. He said 7854 people had been tested across Kashmir division with RAT today. Till date, 439686 RAT tests have been carried out in J&K, he said.

In Srinagar district, 167 cases were reported today, its total rising to 16331. In Budgam, the reported cases accumulated to 5300, 38 of them today. Baramulla had 50 cases, Pulwama 23, Kupwara 14, Anantnag 26, Bandipora 17, Ganderbal 25, Kulgam 7 and Shopian 6.

In district Jammu, 101 cases took its cumulative to 15051. The division had 8 travelers testing positive today.