Kashmir's houseboat industry dying a silent death

Often referred to as the “jewel of Kashmir tourism”, the houseboats here are decaying fast.

The Houseboat Owners’ Association (HOA), which is spearheading a movement for protection of this “jewel”, claims that since 2010, as many as 650 houseboats have decayed.

As per the HOA estimates there are at present only 900 houseboats in Kashmir. If the administration continues to be “indifferent to its protection”, you won’t find any houseboat left in Kashmir, president, HOA, Abdul Hamid Wangnoo said.

While at the Kashmir tourism promotion events held outside of J&K, the houseboat is the unique selling point for all, “but here it is treated badly. There is no policy and vision for this segment of the tourism sector. The pace at which houseboats are fading away is alarming,” Wangnoo said.

He said that the government has banned renovation of houseboats for the past five years, and at the same time the licences of houseboat owners are not renewed. “This is despite the fact that during the last two years, houseboat owners alone have suffered Rs 1500 crore business losses due to uncertainty that prevailed post-abrogation of Article 370 and COVID lockdown. Instead of rehabilitating us, the government is meting out step-motherly treatment to us.”

“Despite business loss, neither government has given us any subsidized timber nor business compensation. As a result of which houseboats get damaged and finally sink.”

Bashir Ahmad, a houseboat owner said that due to the ban on renovation of houseboats he was suffering losses. “We have urged the government to safeguard the houseboat sector, but so far there has not been any positive response.”

The houseboats in Srinagar are usually static as they remain moored at the edges of Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake. Some of the houseboats have been built in early 1900s, and are still being rented out to tourists.

These houseboats are made of wood and usually have intricately carved wood panelling. The houseboats are of different sizes, some having up to three bedrooms apart from a living room and kitchen.

Many tourists are attracted to Srinagar because of the houseboat which provides the unique experience of living on the water in a cedar-panelled elegant bedroom, with all the conveniences of a luxury hotel.

Like hotels, houseboats vary in degree of luxury and have been accordingly graded by the department of Tourism. A luxury houseboat, like a luxury hotel, has fine furniture, good carpets and modern bathroom fittings, while the ‘D category’ (the lowest category) of houseboats, like low-budget hotels, is spartanly furnished.