KEG protests denial of ads to Kashmir Reader

Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) has expressed concern at the continued denial of the advertisements to a Srinagar newspaper, Kashmir Reader, by the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

“The newspaper has never been informed either verbally or in black and white about the reasons for a halt to the advertisements by the government,” a statement by the KEG said.

“The issue was brought to the notice of the administration many times at different levels. It was expected that the decision-makers take a view of the issue. So far it has not been done. The continued unexplained denial has landed the newspaper in a situation that it is unable to manage the establishment costs merely on the revenue it generates from the private sector, also under pressure owing to the pandemic. “KEG expects that the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will look into the issue so that the newspaper is prevented from being closed. The newspaper has scores of people on its rolls including journalists and other professionals,” the statement said.