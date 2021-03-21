Khursheed Alam quits PDP, Yasir submits formal resignation

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former MLC Khursheed Alam on Sunday resigned from the party’s basic membership and other posts while another former MLC Yasir Reshi, who had already distanced himself from PDP leadership also submitted his formal resignation with the party.

Alam announced his resignation from the party in a letter to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. Hours later Yasir Reshi, who had severed ties with the party for two years, also tendered his resignation from the basic membership of the party.

Alam was appointed as one of the 15 members of PDP’s PAC constituted recently. He has resigned citing reasons that he was unhappy with the internal affairs of the party.

“I have resigned from basic membership and all other posts of the party. Although there was a lot of pressure post August 5, 2019 and I was even detained for 14 months but I never thought of leaving the party. For the last few days, I have been feeling that organisational matters of the party are being handled in a manner that they are not in a direction of rejuvenating the party” Alam said.

When asked about his future plans, Alam said he will have to take into consideration various aspects before joining any new party. “I am a grassroots level worker and have to take into consideration various aspects before I can take a decision on the way forward,” Alam said.

Pertinently, during the recent party election Mehbooba Mufti was unanimously re-elected as PDP president for three years, after her name was proposed by senior party leaders including Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and Khursheed Alam.

Meanwhile, former MLC for Sonawari constituency in Bandipora Yasir Reshi who parted ways with PDP leadership almost two years back also submitted his formal resignation on Sunday.

“We got a lot to learn from the party founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed sahab. I had distanced from the party almost two years back and today tendered my resignation,” said Reshi. “Whichever party is in favour of the political process and a cordial relation with New Delhi will be the one I will now opt for,” Reshi said.

It may be recollected that another senior PDP leader Surinder Chaudhary had also resigned from the party last week.