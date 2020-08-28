Killed militants were involved in killing of soldier, panch: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday said that a militant group involved in killing of a panch and a soldier has been killed in today’s Shopian encounter.

Addressing reporters here, the IGP said that policeman turned militant Shakoor Ahmad was involved in abduction of Pampore panch whose body was found on Friday in Shopian.

“Shakoor was the self styled chief of Al-Badr militant outfit,” he said adding that besides abduction and killing, Shakoor was involved in decamping with rifles in Bijbehara area of Anantnag. “This is indeed a big success.”

He said that during the encounter, besides killing of four militants, one was apprehended. “His interrogation is underway,” he said, adding that another militant Suhail Ahmad was also involved in kidnapping of a soldier. “The militants have claimed that they have killed the soldier, but we are verifying the facts.”

The Kashmir police chief said that among the group of around 10 Al Badr militants, three to four are still active. “We are tracking them.”