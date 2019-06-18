Killing of JeM militants will help restore peace in south Kashmir: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said that the killing of three top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants would have a positive impact on the environment in south Kashmir.

The DGP while talking to selected group of newsmen here said, “An unidentified JeM militant killed in Achabal area of Anantnag was a dangerous militant. Despite many efforts his identity couldn’t be established. It was found later that he was a Pakistani militant. Unfortunately, in the gunfight, an Army officer was also killed.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Police chief said that two JeM militants Sajad Ahmed Bhat and Towseef Ahmed Bhat killed in an encounter at Marhama Bijbehara on Tuesday were involved in many attacks on the security forces in south Kashmir. “Towseef was active since last year or so, while Sajad had joined militancy soon after the Pulwama attack on 14 February,” the DGP said.

He said the in the Pulwama suicide attack, the vehicle owned by Sajad was used. “It was under his supervision and area of work where the vehicle was laden with high end explosives. Later the vehicle was handed over to Adil Dar, who rammed the same into the CRPF convoy,” the DGP said.

He said, “Same group of the JeM militants was involved in the attacks that include one at Anantnag on 12 June that left five CRPF men and a police officer dead. In that attack a Pakistani JeM militant was also killed,” the DGP Singh said.

Asked whether the killing of top and wanted commanders of Jaish would cause a dent to the outfit, he said: “Yes, definitely it will cause a dent to the Jaish network in the area. It will have a positive impact on the environment in the south Kashmir. Security forces will continue to put in their efforts to create a peaceful environment in southern districts.”

According to the official figures 120 militants, including eight top commanders, have been killed since January this year. “Of 120 militants 45 belong to JeM,” the official figures reveal