Killing of Riyaz Naikoo | Restrictions, communication blockade continue for 3rd day

Stringent restrictions remained in force for the third consecutive day on Friday in Kashmir to foil any attempts of protests in the wake of the killing of top Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo.

Mobile internet and cellular phone services other than of government-owned BSNL remained suspended for the third day across Kashmir.

The native village of the slain commander, Beighpora in Pulwama, continues

to remain sealed to prevent people from reaching there. However, clashes were again reported in several Awantipora villages.

Naikoo was killed along with his associate Adil in an encounter with security forces at his native village on Wednesday.

The bodies were taken by police to Sonamarg in Ganderbal for burial along with two other local militants killed in a different encounter at the Shali village of Khrew in Pampore the same day.

Spools of concertina wires were laid and barricades erected at all entry points leading towards the village of the slain commander.

“The security forces are still deployed inside the village to prevent people from moving towards the encounter site or visit Naikoo’s family for solidarity,” locals said.

Heavy contingents of forces were deployed even in the paddy fields and all along the railway tracks as people made desperate attempts to reach there for second consecutive day.

Youths also fought pitched battles with the government forces throughout the day in the villages surrounding Beighpora- Reeshi Pora, Gulzarpora, Charsoo, Padgampora.

“They pelted stones on the forces who fired tear gas shells, metallic pellets and aerial firing,” reports said.

However, there were no reports of injuries today.

Restrictions were intensified along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other major and small towns of south Kashmir- Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, Pampore, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Kulgam, Yaripora and Qaimoh.

Earlier, one person was killed and dozens other protesters injured while trying to break the cordon and help the commander escape.

Many others were injured in the protests that followed the encounter.

One among the injured, Jehangir Yousuf Ganai of Uthmula village was declared brought dead at PHC Tahab in Pulwama.

“We received fourteen injuries on Wednesday, three bullet and rest eye pellets,” Medical Superintendent (MS), district hospital Pulwama told the Greater Kashmir.

He said on the following day, they again received one eye pellet injury.

All the injured, he said were shifted to SMHS Srinagar for treatment.

“Till now we didn’t receive any injury today,” MS said.

However, reports suggest that many injured are avoiding visiting health facilities for treatment fearing FIRs against them.

“Several youths involved in protests were rounded up in the overnight raids,” a police official said.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar, has already warned of action against those indulging in violence.

“The videos which went viral clearly showed some people resorting to violence and arson,” he had said.

“Action under the law will be taken against all of them.

About the death of a protester, IGP had said they are ascertaining how he was killed.

He also said they were verifying how the family took the body and buried him “without following legal procedures.”