KK Sharma takes oath as SEC

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today administered oath to Kewal Kumar Sharma as State Election Commissioner (SEC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated Sharma for his new appointment, an official handout said.

Sharma was serving as Advisor to the Lt Governor before being appointed as State Election Commissioner.

LG’s advisors Farooq Khan, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Khan; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, and Information Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Election Department and Transport Department; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and family members of Kewal Kumar Sharma were present on the occasion.