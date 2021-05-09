KPDC enhances supply to keep oxygen concentrators running

As hundreds of home quarantine patients require electricity to keep the oxygen concentrators running, the Kashmir Power Development Corporation (KPDC) has enhanced supply to ensure uninterrupted power at this time of crisis.

Kashmir division is in grip of Covid wave with each day an average 4000 cases being reported, however the revised guidelines by the union health ministry recommend home quarantine for patients who are not critically ill.

Many of these patients are recommended use of oxygen concentrators in case of saturation. In some cases, patients after recovery from hospitals too need oxygen support at home.

Many non-profit organizations are providing portable oxygen concentrators to these patients which run on electricity. Appreciating the need, the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited has put its foot down to enhance supply and minimize curtailments.

“It is a crisis situation this time, we are fully aware about it. We are doing our best to ensure quality power supply knowing that there are many patients in home quarantine. We are supplying 40 to 50 lakh units extra this time in comparison to last year. Our staff are ensuring maximum supply within our system,” said Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad Dar.

He said that the department is making extra power purchases to ensure that the cuts are minimized. “At the same time, I would appeal people to use electricity judiciously as the overload causes disruption of supply.”

A senior official informed that the government already advised power utilities in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the hospitals, healthcare units and oxygen plants in view of the spike of Covid cases.

Meanwhile, doctors have urged the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited to ensure uninterrupted power supply given the fact that hundreds of patients are on oxygen support at their homes.

Senior critical care expert, Dr. Showkat Shah said: “It is necessary that the power department should ensure uninterrupted power supply as many patients at home require oxygen through oxygen concentrators. If the supply stops, it can be hazardous for the patients’ lives as well as cause complications.”