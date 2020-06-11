KU among top 50 universities of India in NIRF ranking

The Kashmir University has got 48th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2020, scoring 46.99 points among the Indian universities. The varsity has improved its rank from 53rd position that it had achieved last year.

The ranking of Indian Universities and other educational institutions in 2020 under NIRF was released by the Minister for Human Resource Development (MHRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

The Kashmir University has also bagged an overall ranking of 78 from amongst all universities, IITs and other institutions assessed by the MHRD under NIRF, according to the ranking body’s website. Last year, the Kashmir University had bagged 79th rank among all the institutions of higher education.

In the 2018 NIRF ranking, the varsity had figured at 47th position while in 2017 it ranked on 73rd position.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has bagged the first rank among all ranked higher educational institutions in the country.

The participation of universities in NIRF ranking was made mandatory from last year following which all the universities and other IITs had applied for NIRF ranking. IISc Bangaluru has maintained its status as one of the best universities in the country. “Those public institutions which do not take part in NIRF ranking face fund cuts as per MHRD guidelines,” a KU official said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu University has been ranked at 52nd rank among the ranked universities of the country while it has also bagged 90th position in the overall ranking of the higher educational institutions.

The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) figures at 158th position, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra at 139th position and the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) at 170th position.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched on 29th September 2015, outlining a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The first rankings were announced in 2016. This year it was the 5th edition of NIRF rankings in which the number of participating institutions in the ranking competition was increased by 20 percent.

The methodology draws from the overall recommendations a broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

Last year, the KU became eligible for its collaboration with universities in 28 countries across the world after it was included in the list of 100 top universities.

“This year we are expecting more privileges as the KU is now in the list of top 50 universities. We will be in a better position to have grants from the MHRD,” Registrar KU, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir.

He also congratulated the fraternity of the University for achieving this milestone.

Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Talat Ahmad said being ranked among 50 best Universities of the country was a great achievement for the institutions. “The credit for this goes to joint efforts of all the teachers, scholars, students and administrative, technical staff of the University,” he said and congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff, students, scholars of the university.

He also appreciated the efforts of the DIQA team for this achievement.

The methodology to rank institutions across the country is based on a well-defined set of metrics and parameters for ranking of academic institutions, approved by the Core Committee of MHRD.

The parameters broadly cover `Teaching, Learning and Resources”, “Research and Professional Practices”, “Graduation Outcome”, “Outreach & Inclusivity” and “Perception”. The KU has scored percentile points of 60.25, 18.51, 79.47.49.47 and 28.82 in the parameters respectively.