KU improves its NAAC rank

The Kashmir University has been accredited ‘A+ Grade University’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

A NAAC peer team inspected the varsity in the first week of May.

On Monday, the NAAC announced that the KU has scored 3.31 Institutional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a scale of 4, figuring ahead of several other leading universities in the country.

The new accreditation will remain effective for a period of five years from July 2017.

Previously, the KU was accredited as ‘A’ grade university by NAAC in 2012, which expired in 2016. The varsity was without NAAC accreditation till date.

The NAAC is an autonomous body that assesses and accredits higher education institutions in India. It was formed after recommendations from National Policy on Education (1986), which laid emphasis on upholding the quality of higher education in India.

“Now we (Kashmir University) will be eligible for all sorts of grants provided by any central funding agency. Besides, our certificates issued to students will also get a new rank,” said Registrar KU Prof. Nisar Ahmad Mir.

He said the university would also be eligible to apply for national- and international-level scholarships for students.

The NAAC has assessed the varsity on seven indictors: scoring 3.89 in infrastructure and learning resources, 3.67 in curricular aspects, 3.18 in teaching learning and evaluation, 3.05 in research, innovations and extension, 3.61 in institutional values and best practices, 3.1 in governance, leadership and management and 2.94 in student support and progression.

“Our CGPA in all indicators is above 3 except student feedback, which always remains less,” Prof Mir said.

He congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff and added the new grade means better job placements for KU students and more fellowships for scholars.

“It will help us to upgrade our infrastructure while we will succeed in securing better funds from different funding agencies governed by UGC and other bodies,” he said.

For the past one year, the university could not qualify for the Government of India grants worth Rs 250 crore under RUSA scheme because its accreditation had expired in 2016.

An institution accredited by NAAC signifies that it has met certain standards of excellence across its operations. Apart from making educational institution eligible to grants from government of India, there are major benefits for students as well.

“We now become eligible for the grants released under the second phase. We will reapply for the grants,” the Registrar KU said. He said the KU got funds worth only Rs 20 crore under RUSA scheme. Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Talat congratulated teaching and non-teaching faculty, students, scholars, alumni and the Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance. He said it was a team effort and “we succeeded in our efforts”.

“But don’t have to be complacent and we must work harder to achieve a much higher grade next time so that our university gets international recognition,” he said in a press release.

Recently, the Kashmir University bagged 53rd position among the universities assessed in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2019. The varsity also bagged an overall ranking of 79 in the list of all universities, IITs and other institutions assessed by the MHRD under NIRF.

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, congratulated Prof. Talat Ahmad, his colleagues, staff and students for the A+ accreditation by peer NAAC Team.

Governor has expressed happiness on the impressive performance of the university and emphasised upon making it a leading institute in teaching and research. He wished it success in all its future academic endeavours.