Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: May 27, 2020, 1:23 AM

Kulgam sees rise in cases

180 positives in 16 days, majority of cases travellers
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: May 27, 2020, 1:23 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

There has been a sudden spike in Covid19 cases in this southern district in past 16 days since the stranded people started arriving from outside J&K.

“So far 228 have tested positive in the district that includes 21 policemen,” a health official told the Greater Kashmir

Trending News
Representational Pic

J&K Govt extends ban on high-speed mobile Internet till June 17

File Pic

J&K records biggest single-day spike with 162 fresh cases; overall tally over 1900

Woman injured as windstorm damages houses, uproots trees in Baramulla

Minor girl among two dead, another injured after strong winds uproot tree in Shopian

No end term exams for current and previous semesters: Kashmir University

He said at least 180 have surfaced in the past 16 days only.

As many as 28 samples returned positive on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kulgam Dr Fazil Kochak attributed the sudden spike to the travellers who are arriving from outside.

Latest News
Representational Pic

J&K Govt extends ban on high-speed mobile Internet till June 17

GK Pic

Srinagar admin forms committee to ensure smooth movement of essential services during lockdown

File Pic

J&K records biggest single-day spike with 162 fresh cases; overall tally over 1900

File Pic

Govt sends back 26564 outbound migrant workers to different states, UTs

“The majority of cases have come to fore in a cluster of villages surrounding Chatabal-Narsinghpora and Khan Mohalla villages,” he said.

The people from these areas move outside J&K, particularly Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, during winters for labor.

All the returnees had already been quarantined before their samples were collected for testing.

“Everyone who arrives from outside is being quarantined and tested,” an official said.

This, he said, is done to prevent community transmission.

“We have tested at least 5609 people. In addition, samples of nearly 2000 people from the district were taken at other places before they reached here,” said the official.

Related News