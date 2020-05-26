Kulgam sees rise in cases

There has been a sudden spike in Covid19 cases in this southern district in past 16 days since the stranded people started arriving from outside J&K.

“So far 228 have tested positive in the district that includes 21 policemen,” a health official told the Greater Kashmir.

He said at least 180 have surfaced in the past 16 days only.

As many as 28 samples returned positive on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kulgam Dr Fazil Kochak attributed the sudden spike to the travellers who are arriving from outside.

“The majority of cases have come to fore in a cluster of villages surrounding Chatabal-Narsinghpora and Khan Mohalla villages,” he said.

The people from these areas move outside J&K, particularly Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, during winters for labor.

All the returnees had already been quarantined before their samples were collected for testing.

“Everyone who arrives from outside is being quarantined and tested,” an official said.

This, he said, is done to prevent community transmission.

“We have tested at least 5609 people. In addition, samples of nearly 2000 people from the district were taken at other places before they reached here,” said the official.