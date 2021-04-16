Kulgam woman booked under UAPA, arrested

Police on Friday said they have booked a woman from Frisal area of Kulgam under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for “glorifying militancy and obstructing the government officials on duty.”

She has been identified as Saima Jan daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah of Karewa Mohala, Frisal.

Jan, according to police, is a Special Police Officer (SPO) and henceforth has been disengaged from her services.

A video of her during a cordon and search operation had gone viral in which she is apparently outraged by the frequent searches at her house by the security forces.

“Why are you coming to our house again and again when there are no militants inside? Go and find them wherever they are hiding. Why are you and harassing us for no reason? You don’t allow us to even have Sehri (pre-dawn meals during fasting),” she is heard as saying.

She warns the security forces of dire consequences if anything happens to her ailing mother.

“If at all you have to search our houses, you have to take off the shoes first. We are not afraid of anyone,” the woman screams.

Saima, according to locals, is the only daughter of her aged and ailing parents.

“Her father is suffering from cancer and she takes care of the family,” they said.

Day after the video went viral, Saima was booked under UAPA.

She was later arrested by the police from her residence and lodged at police Station Yaripora.

Saima was produced in the court today and shifted to the woman police station.

Police have accused her of ‘glorifying militancy’ and obstructing the government officials on duty, capturing the video of the incident and then making it viral.

A police spokesman in a statement: “On 14 April 2021, after receiving specific input regarding the presence of militants in Karewa Mohallah of village Frisal, a search operation was launched there. During the course of the search, the search party was obstructed by a woman identified as Saima Akther, daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah of Frisal. The woman resisted the search party and turned violent, and uttered statements glorifying violent actions of militancy. She captured a video through her personal phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search. Taking cognizance of the matter, the woman has been arrested and subsequently terminated from service. A case under FIR number 19/2021 under section 353 IPC, 13 UAP Act stands registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation of the case is in progress.”