Kulgam woman dies at SKIMS

A Kulgam woman found positive for COVID19 died today at SKIMS, taking the death toll of the viral illness here to 52.

The 62-year old woman was admitted to SKIMS on 7 June with cancer. The patient, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said, had “acute cacular cholecystitis with hepatic flexural growth” and was a case of colon cancer. Dr Jan said the sample of the patient was taken on the same day of her admission and was reported positive the next day. “She was subsequently admitted to Infectious Diseases Block and died Thursday morning,” Dr Jan said. He said the patient died of sudden cardiopulmonary arrest.

With her death, the toll of the viral illness here has reached 52.

Of these, the highest death toll is of Srinagar with 12 deaths, followed by Baramulla with 10 deaths. Kulgam, the worst affected district by COVID19 in terms of number of cases has recorded eight deaths.