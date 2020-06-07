Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 2:47 AM

Ladakh crosses 100 cases mark

Representational Pic
The Ladakh union territory on Sunday crossed the 100 mark of COVID19 positive cases after four persons were tested positive, taking the total number to 103.

Among them, 50 patients have recovered. Ladakh has reported one COVID death so far.

As per a media bulletin, the Health Department received 29 sample reports from COVID-19 Laboratory at Chuchot Yokma. Out of these, 2 positive reports of Leh district and 1 positive report of Kargil district were received. Similarly, 362 sample reports of Leh district received by the Health Department from NCDC New Delhi, out of which 1 report is positive.

