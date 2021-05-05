Ladakh records 3 deaths, 245 fresh cases

Ladakh has reported the second-highest single-day COVID-19 infection spike with 245 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 14,560, while three more deaths took the death toll to 151, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the total fresh cases, 199 cases were reported from Leh and 46 from Kargil, they said.

The total number of active cases in the union territory has reached 1,374, including 1,197 in Leh district and 177 in Kargil district, the officials said.

This is second-highest single-day spike in Ladakh this year. On April 18, Ladakh recorded 362 fresh cases, its highest single-day spike.

Of the total 14,560 COVID-19 cases in the union territory, 12,070 are from Leh and 2,490 from Kargil, officials said.

With three fatalities in the past 24 hours, the total death toll has climbed to 151, which includes 107 deaths in Leh and 44 in Kargil district since the outbreak of the pandemic. Officials said a total of 151 patients – 137 in Leh and 14 in Kargil – were also discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 13,035, which accounted for over 90 per cent of the total cases.