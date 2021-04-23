Ladakh reports 198 new COVID cases, one death

One more person died due to coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll to 135 on Friday, while 198 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 12,937, officials said.

The fatality was reported from Leh. The death toll stands at 135 — 91 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Of the fresh cases, 183 infections were reported from Leh and 15 from Kargil, the officials said. A total of 131 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cured persons in the Union Territory to 10761. At present, there are 2,041 active cases in Ladakh — 1,939 in Leh district and 102 in Kargil district.