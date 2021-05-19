Ladakh reports 5 COVID deaths

Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ladakh on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in the union territory this year.

As per the government data, the fresh fatalities comprise four in Leh and one in Kargil, taking the death toll to 170 in the UT.

The overall deaths comprise 123 in Leh and 47 in Kargil.

As per the data, 202 fresh infections – 164 in Leh and 38 in Kargil- were also reported in the UT taking the overall infections tally to 16,784.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 1583 – 1300 in Leh district and 283 in Kargil district.